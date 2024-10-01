'American Horror Stories' star Gavin Creel breathes his last at 48

Gavin Creel dies at 48 after tough battle with cancer

American Horror Stories star Gavin Creel passed away at the age of 48 after his courageous battle with cancer.

The Tony-winning actor, who was previously diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in July this year, took his last breath on Monday, September 30.

His death was announced by his partner, Alex Temple Ward in an emotional statement shortly after.

According to reports, Olivier Award winner was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering for treatment of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma.

However, he died at his home in Manhattan after shifting to hospice care at home.

On professional front, Creel won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce on Broadway in 2017.

Mourning the loss of her co-star, Midler took to Instagram to express sorrow over Creel’s death at an early age.

She mentioned in the caption that the actress “looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

Creel delivered his final performance as an actor back in 2022, playing Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf in Into The Woods.