Hailey Bieber celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber marked five years of marriage with her beloved husband, Justin Bieber, after the arrival of their baby boy.

On September 30, the Rhode founder took to her Instagram stories and shared a rare insight into her special day.

Hailey dropped a series of images and posted delightful glimpses of her wedding with fans.

In the first image, Hailey was seen sharing a PDA-filled moment with Justin while flaunting her custom veil embroidered with the phrase, "Till Death Do Us Part."

Notably, Justin's wife paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, who designed her beautiful wedding gown.

Alongside an emotional throwback picture with him, the 27-year-old makeup mogul wrote, "Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress."

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot on September 13, 2018.

After a year, the couple officially exchanged vows in front of their family and friends on September 30, 2019.

Recently, Hailey and Justin welcomed a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.