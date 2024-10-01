Meghan Markle hit with major setback amid Prince Harry UK trip

Meghan Markle's life is seemingly in tatters as Prince Harry making it to the positive headlines after her appearance at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London.

The Duchess of Sussex has once again found herself in hot water following shocking allegations about her professional attitude.

A new report by The Daily Beast claimed that the former Suits actress made people around her "feel like s**t" during her time as a working royal in the UK.

The source shared, "That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments. I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s**t."

Now, speaking of the impact these claims might have on Meghan's already crumbling career, Talk TV's royal commentator Kevin O'Sullivan raised concerns about the "bullying narrative" made against the Duchess.

He said, "What she [Meghan] has done, in her naivety - she thinks she knows all about Hollywood, she doesn't, she doesn't understand it - what she's done, she's propelled the bullying narrative into perpetual motion."

"She has it back so many times it will now never go away. Everytime someone thinks of her, she may deny that this is fair, everyone will go 'bully,'" the royal expert shared.

It is important to note that these comments against Meghan came amid the Duke of Sussex's tour to his homeland.