Ariana Grande sets record straight on cosmetic enhancements rumours

Ariana Grande recently opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures in a candid lie detector interview with Vanity Fair.

The 31-year-old singer addressed rumors surrounding rhinoplasty and other enhancements, sharing her journey toward embracing natural beauty.

Grande's Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, asked if she had undergone any work to feel more accepted or popular.

She humorously debunked claims of a nose job or boob job, with the polygraph confirming her honesty. "Nope, not yet," she joked about a facelift, adding she's open to the idea in the future. "Take that, YouTube people," she quipped.

The One Last Time crooner admitted to using fillers and Botox in the past but revealed she stopped all such procedures over four years ago.

"That's the extent of it," she emphasised, supporting anyone who chooses to enhance their appearance in ways that make them feel beautiful.

For Grande, beauty was once about hiding, but she now focuses on embracing her natural appearance, including her "well-earned" smile lines.

Reflecting on her past use of lip fillers, she explained it was part of a phase where she felt pressured to conform to societal beauty standards. Since stopping, she feels more at peace with aging and accepting her natural self.

The singer firmly believes everyone should be able to make their own beauty choices without judgment. "Why do we care?" she questioned, emphasizing that beauty is deeply personal.

She also debunked rumours of a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), laughing off the idea and confirming it's not something she'd consider.