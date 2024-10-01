Lady Gaga brings dramatic style to 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

Lady Gaga, set to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel film, made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux on Monday, September 30.

The singer/actress showcased her bold fashion sense at the TLC Chinese Theatre.

Gaga's look featured fiery red hair and bleached brows, complemented by a black Celine by Hedi Slimane cape shoulder flounce dress.

The daring slit revealed fishnet stockings and sky-high latex platform pumps. Oversized layered sleeves added volume, while a statement red, silver, and green necklace popped against the dark ensemble. Black stud earrings, a single bracelet, and a ring completed her dramatic glam.

This look echoed her London premiere style, where she wore another dramatic Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with similar silhouette. The red dress boasted dramatic shoulders and a pleated floor-length skirt, paired with a black bob featuring red highlights.

Gaga's jewelry, courtesy of Tiffany & Co., included a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock brooch and a Vigne ring. Turquoise eyeshadow and sparkling teardrop jewels added a touch of drama.

At the London event, Gaga was accompanied by fiancé Michael Polansky, who wore a classic black suit by Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane.

Later that evening, Gaga transformed into Harley Quinn-esque outfits – a striped navy minidress with diamond-patterned tights and platform heels, followed by a colorful sleeveless bodysuit with face-patterned stockings and silver platform shoes.

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on Friday, October 4.