Madelyn Cline shares brief insight on Pete Davidson relationship year after split

Madelyn Cline on Pete Davidson relationship and split

Madelyn Cline addressed her short-lived relationship with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.



When asked how it feels to date someone whose love life is constantly followed by the internet, Cline, 26, told Nylon, “The jokes write themselves.”

In the feature released on Monday, September 30, Cline confirmed that she and Davidson, 30, ended their relationship earlier this year.

In September 2023, Us Weekly broke the news that Cline and Davidson were romantically involved.

According to a source, the Outer Banks actress and the comedian “grew close fairly quickly” and wanted to stay low-key about their relationship because they “assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding” it.

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the insider said. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

The source also reported that the pair had a lot in common, saying, “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humour which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way.”