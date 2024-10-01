Cardi B provides update on fibrosis and butt injection removal

Cardi B provides health update

Cardi B provided an update on the treatment of her fibrosis and removal of butt injections.



“In January right after I shot Like What, I went and got surgery,” the 31-year-old rapper shared on an Instagram Live session on Sept. 29, while talking about going under the knife earlier this year to remove more of her fillings, after two years of beginning the process of extraction.

“I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis.”

The Money emcee’s fillings were biopolymers, a liquid silicone gel which can result in various health problems.

Cardi shared the health update while shedding some light on the surprise of finding out about being pregnant with her third baby, whom she and her estranged husband, Offset welcomed earlier this month.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who is also a mom to 6-year-old Kulture and 3-year-old Wave, shared that despite getting two blood tests before her procedure, her pregnancy wasn’t detected.

Although she was worried that the surgery might cause complications for her baby girl, she happily shared that the birth went “perfectly.”