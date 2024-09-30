Prince William's secret meeting details revealed amid Harry's UK trip

Prince William, heir to the throne as King Charles eldest son, is making headlines for his top secret meeting, amid his eldest Prince Harry's trip to the UK.

The Prince of Wales reportedly paid a secret visit to MI6 in June 2024 - just two days before his wife Kate Middleton joined King Charles on his big event, according to the Mirror.

Future King William held a an important meeting with the British Secret Intelligence Service while preparations for Princess Kate's return were underway, her husband took a secret meeting.

The trip was not publicised in advance and only later appeared in the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements, which is published the next day.



The entry simply read: "The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service" with no location or additional details given.



It' is to mention here that MI6 deals with foreign intelligence and protects the UK from risks abroad. William has visited on a number of occasions. There are close ties between the royal family and the British Secret Intelligence Service.

According to the Telegraph, the future King spent his time at MI6 learning in detail the reality of its network of spies and handlers tasked with gathering foreign intelligence to protect Britain.