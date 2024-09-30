Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets positive update as trial nears

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets suicide watch free status ahead of the trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs has made positive progress as his trial approaches, having been taken off suicide watch.

Moreover, while awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, he had been visited by his family.

People reported, citing a law enforcement source, on Sunday, September 29, that Combs, who was taken into custody on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, is no longer on suicide watch.



Additionally, another source confirmed that his family has been visiting him while he remains in custody before his court appearance scheduled for early October.

Previously, a source revealed to the outlet on September 19 that Combs, 54, had been placed on suicide watch due to mental health concerns as his trial approaches.

The decision to put him on suicide watch was a preventative measure, as the rapper was reportedly in shock, and his mental health status was uncertain at that time.

Combs was remanded to MDC on September 17 after pleading not guilty. Due to the severe nature of the charges against him, he has been denied bail twice.

Although his mental health remains a concern, which warranted the decision to place him on suicide watch, he has now been removed from it.