Dolly Parton pays tribute to 'great friend' Kris Kristofferson

Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson did several duet performances throughout their careers

Dolly Parton is at a loss for words as she mourned the passing of her dear friend Kris Kristofferson.



The widely accalimed 9 to 5 hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, to pay tribute to the legendary artist, who passed away "peacefully" at the age of 88 on Saturday, September 28.

"What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend," Parton penned in her heartfelt message, celebrating Kristofferson’s prolific and multifaceted career.

"I will always love you," she added, signing off with her name and a butterfly graphic.

Parton, 78, and Kristofferson shared a long and cherished friendship, collaborating on numerous occasions and treating fans with duet performances throughout their decades-long careers.



Their iconic songs, including From Here to the Moon and Back and Put It Off Until Tomorrow, were some of their joint renditions.

Kristofferson, known for his standout roles in films such as A Star is Born, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, and the Blade trilogy, passed away surrounded by family, as confirmed by a representative.

In a statement to People, his family shared, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Kris Kristofferson. He died peacefully at home, and we’re all so blessed for our time with him."