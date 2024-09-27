King Charles beams with joy in delightful video message ahead of Harry's visit

King Charles released a delightful video message ahead of his son Prince Harry's trip to the UK.
The Monarch stepped out last week to extend his heartfelt support to The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House.
The King of the UK appeared healthy and high in spirits as he met with his charity's recent graduates, locals and school pupils.
Alongside the video, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which reads, "The King was at Dumfries House last week to support his charity, The King’s Foundation."
"His Majesty attended a reception for the charity’s most recent graduates, met local people on an estate walk, and spoke to school pupils on outdoor learning sessions."
"His Majesty is Royal Founding President of The King’s Foundation, which is headquartered at Dumfries House and builds and supports communities where people, places and the planet can co-exist in harmony."
Notably, King's message came just days before the Duke of Sussex's much-awaited visit to his homeland.
It is important to note that Harry will be visiting the UK on September 30 to attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards.
