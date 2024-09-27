Al Pacino celebrates Noor Alfallah's 30th birthday, putting differences aside

Inside Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah's birthday celebration for her 30th birthday

Al Pacino, 84, recently celebrated his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's 30th birthday with a three-tier cake.

Noor's sister, Sophia Alfallah, shared a video and photos on Instagram, captioned "Noor's bday 2024."

The birthday bash attendees included Julia Fox, Raquelle Stevens, Scout LaRue Willis, and Noor's sisters Remi and Sophia.

Although Noor's birthday is in December 2023, she seemingly prefers to celebrate early.

Al Pacino and Noor have been together since the pandemic and welcomed their son Roman in June 2023.

In September 2023, Noor filed for full physical custody of Roman but agreed to joint legal custody with Al Pacino in October 2023.

Documents revealed Al Pacino must pay $110,000 plus $30,000 monthly in child support, cover medical bills, and make a yearly $15,000 education fund deposit.

Despite custody proceedings, the pair appears to be on good terms, dining together in Los Angeles.

Noor spoke to Vogue Arabia about Roman, "He's the greatest gift from God... Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed."