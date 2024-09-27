‘Grotesquerie’: Ryan Murphy praises Taylor Swift for supporting Travis Kelce

Ryan Murphy praises Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Ryan Murphy, the creator of the horror-fiction television series, Grotesquerie, is nothing but praises for the power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.



Murphy, who also serves as the executive producer of the series, gushed to E! News about the Karma singer’s unconditional support for Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as he makes his debut in acting.

"The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," he remembered. "I was thrilled about that."

The writer and director also recounted how he also “loves” the pop star now, because of all the "sweet, lovely things" he heard about her.

The 58-year-old also praised Travis Kelce for his performance on the series, despite it being his acting debut.

"A star is a star is a star, and he's a star," he said. "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely," he continued. "He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honour."

Murphy added, "He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him."

The Emmy Award-winning producer recalled when he "rewrote a whole scene that [he] wasn't liking" and how Kelce only took ten minutes to memorise the lines.

"It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important," he explained.

"He knew everybody's line. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."