Kevin Costner overdoing it with Botox to look his best?

Kevin Costner under a lot of pressure to look his best: Source

Kevin Costner’s recent appearance has sparked concerns among his fans for overdoing it with Botox or plastic surgery fixes.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Kevin had a reunion with his Bull Durham co-star, Susan Sarandon in Italy.

Speaking of their reunion, an insider shared, “Everyone was whispering about how frozen his face looked.”

The source told the outlet, “He's under a lot of pressure right now to look his best.”

“He's doing so many media appearances – not to mention he's on the prowl again and wants a much younger woman – so he's been a lot more critical of his aging face,” explained an insider.

The source remarked, “Kevin is a bit sheepish about it.”

“So. instead of getting advice on what to get done, word is he's just gone to the surgeon and given the doctor carte blanche – and unfortunately, he’s come out looking very unnatural,” added an insider.

Kevin reportedly looked “overly frozen” to actor’s friends and family, as an insider noted, “He was trying to avoid the scalpel and became stuck with a load of Botox.”

The source continued, “It's kind of excessive as far as friends are concerned.”

“A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it's kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “The ironic thing is if Christine was still in his life, she would have helped him achieve a much more natural-looking result. That’s something she takes a lot of pride in herself.”