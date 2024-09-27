Pink speaks up about deleting social media account amid Sean Diddy Combs arrest

Pink addresses social media wipeout amid Sean Diddy Combs' arrest

Pink has recently spoken up about deleting all her tweets after Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest.



The singer took to Instagram on September 25 and explained why she “wiped” her social media account on Wednesday.

On the post, Pink shared a screenshot of the original tweet she posted before she wiped her X account several months ago, which read, “This account will self-destruct in two minutes.”

The songstress clarified her stance on Sean, as she wrote in the caption, “I don't know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!”

Pink added, “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I've met people in passing, I'm not associated with any of the people mentioned.”

This week, Pink made headlines after she wiped out her social media and fans believed if she was trying to cover up any connection to Sean after his arrest.

Pink is not the only singer who had wiped off social media, another rapper was Usher who revealed he was going to delete his own account.

Earlier this week, Usher took to X and wrote, “Account got hacked and all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

Meanwhile, Sean was reportedly arrested in NYC on September 16 and he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting for prostitution.