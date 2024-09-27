Katy Perry says she used a ‘spell’ to win over now-fiance Orlando Bloom

The couple have been dating since 2019 and welcomed a daughter in 2020

Katy Perry is revealing the “magic” behind her love story with Orlando Bloom — literally!

While discussing her relationship during a recent episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the pop star, 39, shared that she “cast a little spell” before meeting her fiancé, Orlando, 47.

When asked by host Jackie O if it was love at first sight or a “slow burn,” Katy said, “It definitely built... I cast a little spell for him, and it came true.”

Intrigued, co-host Brooklyn Ross pressed her for details. Katy explained that during a “tricky” time in her love life, she decided to “write down a recipe” of what she wanted in a future partner.

“I wrote two things... someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that’s as spiritually curious as I am.”

Their fateful meeting happened at the 2016 Golden Globes, where they connected over fast food.

“I ordered In-N-Out burgers to the award show, and he stole one off my table. And I was like, ‘That’s interesting. You’re interesting,’” she recalled.

After hitting it off that night, the couple began dating, and Orlando proposed in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.