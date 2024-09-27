Hoda Kotb honoued with standing ovation from ‘Today’ crew after exit news

Hoda Kotb's exit from 'Today' moves everybody to tears

Hoda Kotb has been basking in love from every corner since she announced her exit from the Today Show.

Kotb, 60, first announced her departure in a letter to the NBC morning show before addressing viewers while sitting on a couch surrounded by her colleagues, including, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Sheinelle Jones.

After announcing her departure from the show after 17 years, the teary-eyed host received an outpouring of support from the entire crew.

In a behind-the-scenes video making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, an emotional Kotb received a standing ovation from her colleagues.

"We love you so very much, Hoda! [orange heart emoji]" the show captioned the emotional video.

Before the standing ovation, Kotb reflected on turning 60 earlier this year and how the milestone birthday inspired her to "turn a page" and explore something new.

"I had my kiddos later in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she said through tears.

"I'm gonna be here through the first of the year — past the first of the year — and I'm gonna stay in the NBC family, but it's kind of a big deal for me," she added that time.