James Corden explains why he stopped taking Ozempic for weight loss

James Corden opens up about taking Ozempic for weight loss

James Corden has recently explained why he stopped taking Ozempic for weight loss.



Speaking on September 19 episode of his This Life of Mine podcast, the actor and comedian spoke candidly with Richard Osman, who discussed his lifelong struggle with food addiction.

James revealed that he used to take Ozempic that didn’t have much of an impact.

“I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work,” he said.

James stated, “I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’”

The Gavin and Stacey star explained what happened when he took the diabetic-related medicine.

“All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating (just because of hunger),” remarked the 46-year-old.

The Late Late Show host further said, “You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk — one you give someone for Christmas — in a carwash.”

“None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry’. It is not that, it’s something else,” she added.

James isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken about taking Ozempic. Other celebrities chimed in on the debate around Ozempic with Titanic star Kate Winslet against the use of the drug. The former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne also warned of its use.

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne landed into trouble after she said any critics of the drug simply “couldn’t afford it”.