Prince Harry sends heartfelt note to Princess Kate on public return

The Princess of Wales made a triumphant appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final this summer

Prince Harry reportedly sent a private message of goodwill to his sister-in-law, Princess Kate, following her poignant return to public life after her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent preventative chemotherapy, made a triumphant appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final this summer, appearing radiant and relaxed.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to reach out to his sister-in-law, a gesture that some royal observers are interpreting as an olive branch amid the ongoing tensions within the royal family.

A source indicated that Prince Harry had been closely following the Wimbledon events and expressed his happiness at seeing her out and about. The source further noted that Harry sent a heartfelt note to the Princess of Wales, congratulating her on her return to public life.

The message reportedly conveyed his joy at seeing Kate in good spirits and highlighted his delight at seeing her “out and about” as she continues her recovery during her cancer journey.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis and that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She recently shared an emotional video updating the public, explaining that while she has completed a round of treatment, her recovery journey remains long.

The alleged message from Harry carries particular significance given the ongoing rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life and their subsequent interviews, including their controversial documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare, have resulted in heightened public tensions with senior royals, especially Prince William and Kate.