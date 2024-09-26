Lance Bass confesses he never like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after police arrest

Lance Bass explains why he never liked Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Lance Bass has recently confessed he “never liked” Sean “Diddy” Combs.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the former ‘NSync singer recalled he once overheard Diddy tell his bandmate Justin Timberlake to leave the group during their final tour back in 2022.

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party,” said the 45-year-old.

Sharing his reaction to the news of Diddy’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Bass stated, “I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible.”

“I never kind of liked him,” shared the musician.

While speaking of Diddy, Bass mentioned, “The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin and being like, ‘You need to drop these (expletive). You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].’”

The musical artist added, “I was like, I don’t like you anymore, Diddy. At my own show? What the hell!”

For the unversed, Bass was a member of the chart-topping boy band with Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Meanwhile, the band members went their separate ways in 2002, but all five had a reunion in 2023 to record the song Better Place, which was featured on the soundtrack to Timberlake’s movie, Trolls Band Together.