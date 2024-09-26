Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery unveils 'The Engagement Party'

Dacre Montgomery partners with acclaimed producer for The Engagement Party.

Dacre Montgomery, widely recognized for his breakout role as Billy Hargrove in Netflix's Stranger Things, is set to make an exciting leap in his career as he gears up for his directorial debut with a film titled The Engagement Party.



Scheduled to be filmed in New South Wales next year, this project marks a significant new chapter for the 29-year-old actor.



In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Montgomery emphasized that his focus is solely on directing this time around.

"I'm not looking for this to be an engine for my acting career at all," he stated. "I want to direct, and I'm serious about directing, so I'm taking it seriously and not trying to use it as something else."

The talented star, who also appeared in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, shared the news while promoting his new campaign for Politix, titled Leading Man.

Fresh off his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, where his film Went Up The Hill premiered, he is now fully dedicated to bringing The Engagement Party to life.

Dacre has revealed intriguing details about his directorial debut film, describing it as a “four-hander” and a chamber piece that unfolds over one night in a single location with just four characters.



Australian filmmaker Nash Edgerton has signed on as a producer for the film, lending further credibility to Montgomery's directorial venture.

This announcement comes on the heels of Montgomery addressing and shutting down rumors that he would be replacing his friend and mentor Hugh Jackman in any upcoming Marvel projects.

