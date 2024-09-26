Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry over fresh dig at royal family

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan, who has issued multiple public attacks on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has finally broken his silence on the Duke's latest comments.



The Duke of Sussex, in his speech at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 summit, called for greater accountability from tech companies in protecting young users, saying: "While we embolden both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable."

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Morgan turned his guns on the Duke as he drew a comparison between social media's harmful effects and Harry's impact on the royal family.



The 59-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Does he have any advice for how the Royal Family can be protected from the harmful effects of people abusing them in books, Netflix docs, podcasts and TV interviews with Oprah?"



In New York, the Prince attended various charity and philanthropic events linked to the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.



During his speech, Prince Harry also tried to explain the truth that nothing is more important to him than his revealed that his phone lock screen is of Archie and Lilibet.

"These children and thousands more, meant the world to their families. The beautiful faces you see before you, their smiles, their dreams, all lost, all too soon and all because of social media," said the Duke.



Harry also went on highlighting role of the Parents Network in coping with the harmful effects of social media.

