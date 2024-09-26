Offset accuses Cardi B of cheating while pregnant amid heated divorce

Offset is turning the tables on soon-to-be-ex-wife Cardi B after she accused him of cheating.
As the pair navigate their divorce, Offset, 32, accused Cardi, 31, of infidelity while she was still pregnant with the couple’s recently newborn daughter.
Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset made the shocking claim during Cardi's Instagram Live session, accusing her of sleeping with another man while carrying their child.
“You f****d with a baby inside, tell the truth!” Offset wrote in the comments, as seen in screenshots shared on X.
The Bodack Yellow rapper didn't deny the accusation, responding on her own X account with a bold, “AND DID!!!!!!” However, it's unclear whether the alleged affair took place before or after Cardi filed for divorce on July 31.
This marks the second time Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset, the first being back in 2020. The couple — who also share Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3 — have been in the spotlight for their tumultuous relationship since marrying in 2017.
While cheating rumours had reignited since late 2023, Page Six reported during the divorce filing months later that the couple have simply “grown apart.”
Cardi is seeking primary custody of their kids.
Queen Camilla is ‘driving force’ behind King Charles’ decision despite her own grievances
Hasan Minhaj reflects on the allegations that cost him 'The Daily Show' hosting job
BTS member V is working out at the gym even on vacation from military service
'Freaks and Geeks' starred Martin Starr, Samm Levine, and Seth Rogen
Mandy Moore welcomes baby number three with husband Taylor Goldsmith
Prince Harry shows an new version of himself in New York