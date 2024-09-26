Offset accuses Cardi B of cheating while pregnant amid heated divorce

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and share three children together

Offset is turning the tables on soon-to-be-ex-wife Cardi B after she accused him of cheating.

As the pair navigate their divorce, Offset, 32, accused Cardi, 31, of infidelity while she was still pregnant with the couple’s recently newborn daughter.

Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset made the shocking claim during Cardi's Instagram Live session, accusing her of sleeping with another man while carrying their child.

“You f****d with a baby inside, tell the truth!” Offset wrote in the comments, as seen in screenshots shared on X.

The Bodack Yellow rapper didn't deny the accusation, responding on her own X account with a bold, “AND DID!!!!!!” However, it's unclear whether the alleged affair took place before or after Cardi filed for divorce on July 31.

This marks the second time Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset, the first being back in 2020. The couple — who also share Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3 — have been in the spotlight for their tumultuous relationship since marrying in 2017.

While cheating rumours had reignited since late 2023, Page Six reported during the divorce filing months later that the couple have simply “grown apart.”

Cardi is seeking primary custody of their kids.