Adam Sandler teases 'Happy Gilmore 2' progress with script sneak peek

Adam Sandler shared an update on the filming of Happy Gilmore 2, posting a photo of his bulldog Bagel relaxing on the script.

The image features two golf balls nearby, with Sandler captioning, "Going good so far."

Kyle Newacheck directs the Netflix sequel, starring Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and a cameo by Travis Kelce.

The original Happy Gilmore, released in 1996, follows Sandler's titular character, an unlikely golfer known for his long drives.

Director Dennis Dugan, executive producer on the sequel, previously expressed doubts about a follow-up, "I can't imagine he'd ever do that, but it's Hollywood, so you never say that'll never happen."

Production began on September 9, Sandler's 58th birthday. During an ESPN 2's ManningCast appearance, Sandler shared, "We just started shooting that movie today. It was great. It was fun."

He offered golf swing advice to Peyton Manning, "I go with a three-step or a four-step drop."