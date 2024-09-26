Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic escape from parenting

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby Jack Blues Bieber in August

Justin Bieber took a well-deserved break from parenting duties with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

According to photos obtained by E! News, the new parents, who welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber, last month, enjoyed a date night in Malibu, California, on Monday, September 24.

The A list couple dined at the celebrity hotspot Nobu, where they indulged in sushi and quality time together.

For the night out with her husband, the Rhode founder stepped out in style, rocking a chic leather trench coat paired with black trousers and matching heels.

She carried all her belonging in a black shoulder bag and accessorised her look with trendy oval-shaped sunglasses. The model, 27, pulled back her blonde locks in a neat style secured with a claw clip.

While, Justin, 30, kept it casual, donning a loose-fitting grey hoodie and baggy jeans. Twinning with his wife, the Baby hitmaker also accessorised with a pair of black shades with the addition of a beige fedora hat.

As the STAY singer left the beachside restaurant with his wife, they couldn’t help but smile, jumping into their Tesla Cybertruck. Justin took the wheel while Hailey settled into the passenger seat

In August, Justin shared the joyful news of their son’s arrival with an adorable Instagram post featuring his tiny foot.