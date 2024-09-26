Tia Mowry to star in ‘A Very Merry Beauty Salon’ for Lifetime

Tia Mowry recently starred in Netflix series 'Family Reunion'

Tia Mowry has been tapped to light up the screen in A Very Merry Beauty Salon, the latest addition to her three-picture deal with Lifetime.

Deadline reported on September 25 that the network has officially green-lit the upcoming original movie.

In the forthcoming film, Mowry will not only star alongside a talented cast, including Ashli Auguillard, Cocoa Brown, Donna Biscoe, and RonReaco Lee, but she will also serve as an executive producer.

In addition, this Lifetime movie has marked the reunion of Mowry and Lee, who famously starred together in the sitcom Sister, Sister.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon centres around the vibrant women of an Atlanta beauty salon owned by Sienna (Mowry) as they prepare for the highly anticipated annual Tinsel Ball. The event takes an unexpected twist with the arrival of Lawrence (Lee), a charming CEO whose family’s wine brand co-sponsors the ball.

As Sienna and Lawrence are paired as dance partners, romance sparks, prompting Sienna to reevaluate her views on love and family. This year’s Tinsel Ball promises to be unforgettable!

Recently, Mowry showed off her acting chops in the Netflix series Family Reunion, which earned two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Children’s Program.