Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz rekindle 'Pirates of the Caribbean' magic

Penelope Cruz also supported Johnny Depp amid his 2020 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz reunited in Spain, reigniting memories of their swashbuckling adventures in Pirates of the Caribbean.

On September 25, Cruz, 50, shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, posing alongside her former co-star Depp, 61.

The two gathered at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where Depp’s directorial debut, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, premiered on September 24.

While Cruz, who attended the festival alongside her husband Javier Bardem, celebrated her partner’s achievements as Bardem, 55, received the prestigious Donostia Award for career excellence on September 20.

The Academy Award-winning actress had previously shared glimpses of her time at the festival, posting photos with her husband from the red carpet on September 22, captioned with a series of red heart emojis.

While Depp and Cruz have collaborated on several projects—including the iconic Blow (2001) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017), it’s their dynamic duo in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) that remains a standout in their filmography.

Notably, Cruz has publicly supported Depp during his tumultuous 2020 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, submitting a written declaration that underscored their bond beyond the screen.