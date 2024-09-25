Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's pal Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Travis Kelce has grown closer to Blake Lively thanks to her friendship with his girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is revealing a side most wouldn’t expect — he’s a fan of Gossip Girl!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled the tea on his love for the iconic teen drama during the September 25 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” Travis, 34, admitted. His brother Jason, 36, seemed shocked, asking, “You watched Gossip Girl?” But Travis didn’t shy away, saying, “It’s so good… Dude, if you watched it, you could get in deep.”

Jason then joked, “Are you talking about Gilmore Girls?” but Travis quickly corrected him. “No, Gossip Girl! Chace Crawford, Blake Lively,” he said, name-dropping stars of the series.

Notably, Blake, who played Serena van der Woodsen on the show, is a close friend of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Travis’s words came following the massive public backlash Blake received for her controversial promotion of It Ends With Us and rumours of a feud with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake has remained tight-lipped about the controversy, instead laying low and enjoying some down time with her friends and family.

Most recently, Travis and Taylor spent time with Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, during a gathering at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.