Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's pal Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Travis Kelce is revealing a side most wouldn’t expect — he’s a fan of Gossip Girl!
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled the tea on his love for the iconic teen drama during the September 25 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.
“I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” Travis, 34, admitted. His brother Jason, 36, seemed shocked, asking, “You watched Gossip Girl?” But Travis didn’t shy away, saying, “It’s so good… Dude, if you watched it, you could get in deep.”
Jason then joked, “Are you talking about Gilmore Girls?” but Travis quickly corrected him. “No, Gossip Girl! Chace Crawford, Blake Lively,” he said, name-dropping stars of the series.
Notably, Blake, who played Serena van der Woodsen on the show, is a close friend of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Travis’s words came following the massive public backlash Blake received for her controversial promotion of It Ends With Us and rumours of a feud with her co-star Justin Baldoni.
Blake has remained tight-lipped about the controversy, instead laying low and enjoying some down time with her friends and family.
Most recently, Travis and Taylor spent time with Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, during a gathering at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.
Amber Heard looks stunning in a light blue blouse and a tan skirt
Margaret Qualley makes honest confession about 'Happy Gilmore 2' role on Jimmy Fallon Show
Ancestry revealed that Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus share a common ancestor born in 1740
The Princess of York shared her candid thoughts on motherhood
Bella Hadid took a break from modelling in 2022 to focus on her health and recover from her Lyme disease
Meghan Markle understandably upset after King Charles and Prince William's latest move