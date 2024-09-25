Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles shares big truth about King Charles

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has finally broken his silence as he shared his thoughts about his mother and stepfather King Charles amid the monarch's ongoing battle with cancer.

Bowles, while promoting his forthcoming book Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, revealed the 75-year-old monarch's “treatment is going well.”

Bowls also shared his feelings about the Queen, gushing: “She’s tough, my mother,” according to Daily Express.

The meaningful words from Camilla's son come as the King and Queen are preparing for their much-awaited trip to Australia and Samoa.



He said that the monarch’s pantry is often filled with a “seasonal bounty of the royal estates,” including “game, beef and lamb,” plus fruits and vegetables like “peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard.”



“There is no waste at [King Charles’] table,” according to Parker Bowles.

He claimed the King “doesn’t eat lunch at all,” often skipping the meal in favor of a “relaxed” afternoon tea.

The royal couple will arrived in Australia on October 18 before heading to Samoa six days later for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) before returning to the UK on the 26th of the same month.

Buckingham Palace, in a statement, said that “In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of the King and Queen’s work.”