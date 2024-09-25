Jennifer Aniston launches Clydeo fund to support animals in need

Jennifer Aniston hopes to inspire people around the world to help 'animals in need'

Jennifer Aniston has recently launched The Clydeo Fund to support animals in need.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Friends alum decided to start this fund to help animal rescue organisations around the world.

“I want to create a fund where we can donate to these animals all over the world and inspire people to just throw in a dollar. It all adds up,” said the 55-year-old as she celebrated the debut of her children’s book, Clydeo Takes A Bite Out of Life.

Jennifer stated, “We can get awareness out and help the shelters that are in desperate need.”

The Murder Mystery actress explained, “We can help these animals, and we can get awareness out, and help the shelters that are in desperate need of upkeep because they're falling apart.”

“They can't keep up. And all you see is that we're euthanizing innocent, beautiful, perfectly, perfectly fine two-year-old dogs, or a puppy, or a litter. I can't. It's too much. It's too many,” pointed out Jennifer.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Horrible Bosses actress revealed she wrote her new picture book to help motivate children to explore their interests.



Jennifer continued, “They're so focused on these phones and just disappear into this void of scrolling.”

“They don't really spend time being stimulated by the world and figuring out what they want to do,” she remarked.

Jennifer opened up that Clydeo now has his own four-book children's series.

The Morning Show star further said, “When they came to me with the idea, it was like, ‘Obviously, I'll make it about something that I fully love and adore, which is my rescue animals.’”

“I hope that my book, the Clydeo Fund, and all of the future work I will be doing to support these animals will inspire people around the world to consider adopting, fostering, or lending support where they can to animals in need,” added Jennifer.