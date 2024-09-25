Johnny Depp, Amber Heard spotted in Spain after chaotic defamation battle

Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard have been spotted in Spain after high-profile defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum and Aquaman actress were photographed in Spain on Monday (September 23).

The 61-year-old actor was seen greeting his fans outside his hotel upon arrival in Spain. On the other side, Heard was photographed in Madrid with her three-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige on the same day, according to Daily Mail.

The Justice League star looked stunning as she wore a light blue blouse and a tan skirt with brown flat shoes for the outing.

The actress, who moved to Madrid back in 2022 shortly after the messy trial with ex-husband, shared her affection for the country and thoughts on her new life in the country in conversation with a media person.

To a question, Heard responded: “I don't feel the need to talk about my past anymore; I'm focused on my present and my happiness.”

Depp and Heard tied the knot back in 2015 and parted ways in 2016 after the complexed lawsuit battle.



In 2022, Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post, alleging she was a domestic abuse victim, though it did not mention him by name. Heard counter-sued.

Jurors awarded Depp - who denied abusing Heard - $15m (£12m) in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard won one of three counter-claims against Depp and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

On the work front, Depp will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Rome Film Festival in October this year. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actress last appeared in In the Fire alongside Eduardo Noriega in 2023.