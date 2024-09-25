Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Christina Aguilera’s 25th anniversary with duet

Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Christina Aguilera for a duet of a song released the same year she was born.
Sabrina Carpenter joined Christina Aguilera to celebrate the latter’s 25th anniversary of her self-titled album with a special duet.
The mesmerising rendition of What a Girl Wants featured a softer, more upbeat take on the track, released in the same year Carpenter, 25, was born.
Before beginning the song, a visibly excited younger chart topper confessed to Aguilera, "I’m freaking out!"
Reflecting on her admiration for Aguilera, the Please Please Please songstress shared a touching memory: she first discovered Aguilera's incredible voice when her mother showed her a throwback video of Aguilera, 43, singing Etta James' A Sunday Kind of Love at just eight years old.
"That was the most inspiring thing for me ever," Carpenter recalled, adding that Aguilera was "the main reason I started singing and wanted to become a singer."
After the performance, the Espresso maker took to Instagram to express her gratitude and pen a touching tribute to her idol.
"Happy 25th anniversary to the voice that has inspired me my whole life!!! I love you @xtina," the Taste vocalist wrote alongside a photo of her embracing Aguilera, who playfully pouted at the camera with her eyes closed.
"I’m so honoured to have gotten to sing What a Girl Wants with you and to have been part of such a special celebration," Carpenter added.
