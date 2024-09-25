'DWTS' pro Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence case takes new turn

Artem Chigvintsev gets an update on the alleged domestic violence case

Artem Chigvintsev has received a favourable update in his ongoing case concerning allegations of domestic violence against his wife, Nikki Garcia.

Deadline reported on Tuesday, September 24 that the former Dancing with the Stars pro will not face domestic violence charges following his arrest on August 29.

According to a press release obtained by the outlet from the District Attorney’s office, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley decided not to file criminal charges.

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," the DA stated. "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt,' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system."

"If the available evidence doesn’t meet this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges," she explained.

Although charges have not been filed, the District Attorney noted that officials "may revisit the case if it learns of other incidents or otherwise learns of facts or evidence not previously known."

In addition to these legal troubles, the DWTS alum is also dealing with a divorce case, as his estranged wife filed for the dissolution of their marriage the day after his August 29 arrest.