Tate McRae, Kid Laroi romance getting strong: ‘They are so in love’

The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae are basking in the glow of young love after they hard launched their romance to the public.

The young couple recently attended the MTV Music Video Awards in New York, where they both made separate appearances at the red carpet.

However, once inside the venue, the pair could not keep their hands off of each other as they engaged in PDA, an insider told Life&Style magazine.

“They entered holding hands, never leaving each other’s side as they stopped to greet fans,” the source told the outlet. “And they continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world’s biggest performers.”

After months of romance speculations, Laroi, who real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, confirmed their relationship with a birthday post for the Greedy singer.

The STAY singer had shared a photo of the couple making out as he dedicated it to McRae, writing atop it, “happy 21st birthday. you make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

The celebratory message was also shared by the Run for the Hills musician.

While the romance appears to be fairly new, with speculations dating back to January 2024, the insider remarked that the Australian rapper, 21, and the Canadian pop star, 21, “are so in love!”