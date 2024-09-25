Courteney Cox pushes for ex-husband's 'Scream' character's comeback

Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013

Courteney Cox isn't ready to let go of her ex-husband David Arquette’s Dewey Riley just yet.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Friends alum, 60, expressed her hope for David Arquette’s beloved Scream character to make a return, despite his tragic death in Scream 5 (2022).

“I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character,” Cox said during a charity event in Malibu on Sept. 21.

She emphasised, “Dewey is so loved by Scream fans. They have to figure it out.”

Though Scream 7 is confirmed following the massive success of Scream VI earlier this year, Arquette downplayed any chances of Dewey’s return. When asked about reprising his role in a possible flashback, Arquette said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “I don’t think so... I haven’t gotten any calls or anything."

Cox, who hasn’t yet officially signed on for Scream 7, did reveal that the script is constantly being updated, though she remains in the loop. She’s also thrilled that Scream creator Kevin Williamson will direct the upcoming film, saying, “You can’t get better than that choice…”