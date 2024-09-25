Shailene Woodley gets candid about her mystery health battle while filming ‘Divergent’

Shailene Woodley addresses health issue on the set of 'Divergent' movie

Shailene Woodley has recently reflected on her mystery health battle which she experiences on the set of Divergent.



“I haven’t spoken about what exactly it was because that just feels like a personal thing that I don’t need to disclose,” said the 32-year-old during an appearance on September 24 episode of the She MD podcast.

Shailene stated, “But essentially, I was in a position in my early 20s. It got to the point where I was losing my hearing.”

“I couldn’t walk for longer than five minutes at a time without having to lay down for hours and hours and hours and sleep. Everything I ate hurt my stomach,” remarked the Ferrari actress.

Shailene revealed she didn’t receive any clear answers even after working with doctors and independent healers to understand her health condition.

“It was this conflation of issues and diagnoses and different doctors telling me different things,” she mentioned.

The Robots actress pointed out, “I come from a very holistic background and studied herbalism so I was really keen on, ‘Alright I’m gonna work with real MDs and I’m gonna work with independent healers.’”

“And I was just trying to search for some sense of comfort in my own skin. It was a long journey. And throughout that decade, a lot of other things came from feeling so much discomfort physically,” she explained.

Shailene opened up that she eventually became afraid of food.

“It was a journey that ultimately physically resolved itself,” she confessed.

The Fallout actress shared, “I am very healthy. I’m so happy to be able to say that. And also, it forced me to really take a deep look and become introspective.”

“That was the path for me, alongside the physical healing — was acknowledging the mental side of the healing process for myself,” she continued.

Shailene added, “Which involved looking at real traumas and real PTSD that I had experienced at various times in my life — without going into detail about what they were — they definitely took a toll on my body.”