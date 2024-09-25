Michael Strahan doesn’t want to be called ‘Grandpa’

Michael Strahan on becoming a grandfather

Michael Strahan does love being a grandparent, but doesn’t want to be called “grandpa”.



The Good Morning America co-anchor, who became a first-time grandfather on September 22 when his eldest daughter Tanita Strahan gave birth to baby boy Onyx, explained why he does not want to use the customary name as he starts life in the new family role.

“It’s the most amazing feeling ‘cause I don’t feel old enough,” the 52-year-old told Jimmy Fallon during a conversation on The Tonight Show Sept. 23. “Everyone’s like, ‘What is he gonna call you?’ I don’t know. I almost want to do a survey.”

When the late-night anchor suggested he can be called “Papa,” but Strahan preferred “Gap-pa,” a reference to his famous gapped teeth.

Despite being indecisive of what he will prefer to be addressed, being a grandfather is something that makes him “happy”.

“I’m so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta [Mincey], her boyfriend,” the former NFL star expressed, calling baby Onyx a “great addition to the family.”

Michael, who shares Tanita, 32, and son Michael Strahan Jr., 31, with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, as well as 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia Strahan with ex-wife Jean Muggli, announced the new born's arrival on Fox NFL Sunday on September 22.

“It’s really special because I know you guys have gone through this,” he told his co-hosts, who are all grandfathers. “Now I'm just happy to be able to join you in that club.”