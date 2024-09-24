James Middleton announces exciting news with adorable photo of baby Inigo

James Middleton talks about family and more.

James Middleton delighted fans on Tuesday by sharing an adorable new photo of his 11-month-old son, Inigo.

The entrepreneur proudly posted the cover of his exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine on social media, showcasing a sweet moment with baby Inigo’s tiny hand resting among a spread of magazines.

In his heartfelt caption, he hinted at future family plans, saying, "So, more dogs, more children? Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet," he smiled, adding, "But who knows which will come first?"

During his interview, Middleton discussed his recent collaboration with HELLO! at a local Dogs Trust center, where he expressed his excitement about becoming an ambassador for the organization.

In the charming photo shared by him, the paw of one of his six beloved dogs can also be spotted, likely belonging to either Mabel or Isla.

He opened up about his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, while also touching on family matters.

The proud father welcomed his son Inigo with his stunning wife, Alizée Thevenet, back in October, and he also shares his life with six furry companions: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.



