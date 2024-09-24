BLACKPINK’s agency responds to disbandment rumors as members shine solo

BLACKPINK members embrace solo success.

In the past year, BLACKPINK has shifted their focus from group activities to their thriving solo careers.

While their schedules have varied, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have been busier than ever, launching their own agencies and releasing new solo music, making 2024 a particularly eventful year for the K-pop stars.

As they achieve significant success as solo artists, some fans have grown concerned about the possibility of BLACKPINK disbanding. However, those rumors have now been put to rest.

YG Entertainment, band's management company, has officially confirmed that the beloved group will reunite next year.

In an exciting announcement, they stated, "BLACKPINK plans to meet fans with a full group comeback and world tour in 2025."

How You Like That is featured on debut album, The Album, which was released in October 2020.

Since then, the group has continued to impress fans with their second record, Born Pink, released in September 2022.

They promoted their follow-up album by embarking on the Born Pink world tour, captivating audiences around the globe for over a year before officially concluding their concert series in September 2023.





