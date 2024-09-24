Jennifer Garner channels timeless parisian style with £3K Dior tote

Jennifer Garner and CEO John Miller going strong after reuniting in 2022.

Jennifer Garner was the epitome of Parisian chic as she stepped out in style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Hollywood star turned heads, showcasing her fashion prowess with a stunning navy Dior tote bag worth £3,050.



Garner wowed in an elegant navy ensemble, pairing a sophisticated buttoned jacket with tailored trousers for a sleek, polished look.

Completing her outfit with black heeled boots and dark shades, the Daredevil actress exuded confidence as her brunette hair was swept into a sleek low bun.

Sipping on a takeaway coffee, Jennifer appeared in high spirits, graciously waving to onlookers as she departed her hotel, blending into the Paris fashion scene with her timeless style.

Jennifer Garner’s stylish Parisian outing follows new reports about her long-term romance with businessman Miller.

According to sources, the 13 Going on 30 star is deeply in love with Miller, with the couple spending last weekend together while her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, took care of their children, Finn and Samuel.

Their eldest, Violet, is now a freshman at Yale University.

"They are serious," an insider revealed to People. "He’s a co-parent too, and understands her priorities."

The source added that their relationship is "fun and easy-going" and that Garner is "very happy" with Miller.

Miller, an attorney and CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company CaliGroup, first connected with Garner in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalized.

Though the couple briefly split in 2020, with Garner confirming she was single in March 2021, they rekindled their romance in 2022.