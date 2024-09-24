Halle Berry shares interesting anecdote about first interaction with Prince

Halle Berry reflects on first interaction with Prince on 'a piece of paper'

Halle Berry has recently shared interesting anecdote about her first meeting with late musician Prince.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on September 23, the X-Men actress recalled she was a huge fan of the late musician and went to see him at one of his concerts.

At the time, a stagehand came over and handed her a note from Prince.

“He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. You know how kids do, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no?’ I went, ‘Yes!’ I mean, I’m at his concert, right?” said the 58-year-old.

The Oscar winner remarked, “Came back out again [with another piece of paper that said], ‘Would you go out with me?’”

But Halle revealed she “didn’t send the paper back” the next time.

Elsewhere on the show, the Never Let Go actress opened up about receiving a compliment from boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“I’ll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it’s Muhammad Ali,” mentioned Halle.

The Bruised actress stated, “I said, ‘Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!’ And he said, ‘Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.’”

Meanwhile, Halle added she also met another famous boxer Mike Tyson along with his wife, Lakiha as the actress gave valuable advice on menopause.

“I want to be the voice of the future for these women and help them get the information they need before it hits them and they think they’re crazy,” she further said.