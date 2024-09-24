King Charles health update: Royal fans receive delightful news

King Charles's well-wishers have taken a sigh of relief after hearing a positive update about the monarch's health.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles made a rare comment on the ongoing treatment of the King during the promotion of his newly released book, Cooking and The Crown.

Speaking of Charles's health, he said, "[The monarch] doctor says the treatment is going well."

Tom also revealed that his mother, the Queen Consort has been giving full support to her husband during these challenging times. He added, "She's tough, my mother."

It is important to mention that Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that the King has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and he has been undergoing cancer treatment since then.

These comments came ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's much-awaited tour to Australia and Samoa, which is scheduled to take place in October 2024.

Previously, Daily Mail claimed that the King's "health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory."