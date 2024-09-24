King Charles sends uplifting message to 'wonderful’ Kate Middleton

King Charles's true feelings for his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate have been unveiled.

A royal author, Robert Hardman, revealed in his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story is that the monarch believes Catherine is doing a great job as a Princess of Wales and a mother to her three children.

As reported by The Mirror, the royal commentator quoted Charles's friend, "He thinks Catherine is doing a wonderful job, not just with her royal duties but also bringing up his grandchildren."

It is important to note that previous reports claimed that Charles and Princess Kate came closer especially after the two were diagnosed with cancer in February and March respectively.

The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment. On the other hand, Kate Middleton recently announced that she has completed her chemotherapy in an emotional video.

In Kate's video, which featured Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the future Queen gave hope to the royal fans for the monarchy's better future.

Moreover, In Touch Weekly earlier stated, "It’s clear to everyone that William and Kate are quietly preparing to be king and queen themselves, and it’s only a matter of time before Charles formally hands it all over."

