Prince Andrew takes surprising step for King Charles despite bitter feud

Prince Andrew, who is currently in a bitter feud with his brother King Charles, has refrained from doing one major thing which would stress out the cancer-stricken monarch.

The disgraced royal was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his association to convicted paedophile and trafficker Jeffery Epstein and his settlement against Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

While the King is growing impatient with Andrew’s attempts to avoid eviction, he relieved that Andrew is not capable of doing what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did.

“I have never heard him say anything negative about his brother or indeed any member of his family,” a friend of Andrew told The Sun. “It’s just not something he would do.”

According to royal aides, it’s unusual for the shamed royal, since he has been dubbed as “rude” and “pampered.”

An insider at the Buckingham Palace in 2003 recalled that Andrew lashed out at an aide for merely opening the curtains in the morning and greeting him, ‘Good morning, Your Royal Highness.’

An undercover reporter at one instance when a footman entered Andrew’s bedroom to open his curtains and said: "Good morning Your Royal Highness.

Meanwhile, King Charles has taken drastic measures with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who exposed intimate details of his troubles with the royal family in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Harry and Meghna were evicted the very next day of Spare hitting the shelves and they still maintained strained ties.

Although, Andrew continues to receive slightly better treatment from the royals, as he is permitted to attend private royal family events.