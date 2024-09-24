Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's career pivot

Taylor Swift showcases support for boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is showcasing support for longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce on his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's X series Grotesquerie.

The 34-year-old pop star, who has been dating NFL player Travis since July 2023, has been “very supportive” of her partner’s dream job.

Previously, Kelce opened up about Swift’s support as she has been there for him throughout the process.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Ryan expressed his thoughts on the Anti-Hero hitmaker's backing of Kelce's acting endeavors, noting, "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. "I was thrilled about that. I love her too!"

Referring to the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs as a “star,” the Glee actor added, "A star is a star is a star—and he's a star. He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honour.

"He knew everybody's lines. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."

For the unversed, Grotesquerie is set to premiere on Wednesday September 25 on FX.

