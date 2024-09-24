Travis Kelce’s mom reveals big plans ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Travis Kelce’s mom is a Swiftie after watching Eras Tour film

Taylor Swift has a new Swiftie in the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, revealed in a previous interview that she was not a Taylor Swift fan before son started dating her.

In conversation with People Magazine, at the premiere of Travis’ acting debut Grotesquerie, Donna shared her plans of attending Eras Tour when it resumes.

"I hope so, I hope so. I would like to," she said, on September 23, adding, "It's spectacular."

Talking of the Eras Tour, the mother of two previously told the outlet, that she has watched the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and "was just totally enthralled" with Swift's "presence to be able to connect with people.

She said, "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome.”

Considering generation gap to be the reason she was not a Swiftie before knowing Taylor personally, she added, "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music. But obviously, talent is talent."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and Mama Kelce bonded last NFL season when they sat side by side, cheering on Travis, at many of the games of Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna was also present the first time the Love Story songstress appeared to support her then-new beau at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, last September.

Donna and Taylor’s mom Andrea Swift were also spotted together at the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

Donna appears to be excitedly waiting, as Taylor gears up to resume the Eras Tour in October.