Prince Harry breaks silence over Meghan Markle absence during NYC trip

Prince Harry seemingly denied Meghan Markle's marital troubles speculations by paying a heartfelt tribute to his beloved wife during his headline-making New York City trip.

As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex was seen face timing Meghan and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the backstage of the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in NYC.

The former working royal gave a "virtual tour" to his family back in Montecito before speaking in a mental health-based panel discussion which took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on September 23.

Harry was joined by Dr Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, and the two recipients of the Diana Legacy Award: Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, and Christina Williams, 27.



Zhang shared with the above-mentioned magazine, "He is just so kind-hearted. Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well.

She added, "And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan. I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."



Notably, Harry's sweet gesture for his better half came after the growing concerns about Meghan's absence during his NYC trip.