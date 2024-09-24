Kate Middleton 'holds back tears' over James sad admission

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton reduced to tears by loved one

Princess Kate, who's focusing to remain cancer-free after completion of her chemotheraphy, was said to be heartbroken after learning about her brother's sad admission.

Kate's brother James, in new biography, has reflected on his testing time at school which left his mother in tears and his father lamenting the cost.



Carole Middleton was in great pain as she became concerned about her son's education. James' parents discussed whether their son's £32,000-a-year education was worth the sizeable fee they were paying.

A royal insider has claimed: "Princess Kate held back his tears when she learned about the sad moments about her family."

Kate's mother Carole Middleton moved to tears after her husband's brutal swipe at their son James, according to a new report. He studied at the prestigious Marlborough College in Wiltshire, the same school his sisters Kate and Pippa went to.

In his memoir titled 'Meet Ella', James explained the sad moment when his father said the private education was a "waste of money."

He went on sharing the heart wrenching moment of his mother, writing: "Meanwhile, I do so badly in my final school exams that my poor mum is reduced to tears. Dad says my expensive education has been ‘a waste of money’.



"After a year of resitting my A-levels, I scrape into Edinburgh University with the minimum permitted grades." Speaking to The Times, James added: "Mum and Dad just wanted the best for me."



The outlet added: "Today Middleton studiously avoids criticising his school or his beloved parents — he learnt valuable survival skills at Marlborough, he tells me."