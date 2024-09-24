Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' dangerous prediction resurfaces in past interview

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' past statement predicts his future scandal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appears to be in deep waters during his scandal.

At the time of the rapper’s ongoing trial, an old interview from 1999 resurfaced where he ominously predicts his own future.

In the past interview with Entertainment Tonight, Combs was asked about his White Party ticket.

"They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more," the 54-year-old said. "But we aint’ gonna stop. We’re going to keep on having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life."

Unknowingly, he foreshadowed, "You’re gonna hear about my parties. They’re going to be shutting them down. They’re probably going to be arresting me doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time, you know?"

Another interview recently resurfaced from 2002, where Combs shared the "ingredients" for a "killer party."

"Women, beautiful women, of course, beautiful men for the ladies, of course,” he told the host at Late Night with Conan O’Brien show.

Shedding more light on his party rituals, he added, "A lot of ladies drink water at parties. So, if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Got to keep them there. You need locks on the doors. It’s a little kinky."

Combs was arrested last week and charged with sex trafficking, sexual abuse by coercion, and engagement in prostitution.

Many A-list celebrities who attended these parties have publicly denounced their connection with the rapper following the scandal.