Jennifer Lopez lands in new trouble amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez’s, Sean ‘Diddy’ pictures resurface as he faces ongoing allegations

Jennifer Lopez, who is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck, sparked renewed public interest in her past relationship with controversial figure.

The On the Floor hitmaker previously dated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from 1999 to 2001, and her time during the almost three-year relationship has sparked curiosity following the rapper's arrest.

The 54-year-old rapper is currently in custody after he did not show up at the hearings of his court trial for lawsuits filed by ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, and other women.

In a resurfaced image, the Marry Me actress is seen at one of the parties for the Fourth of July celebration, in 2000, hosted by the rapper.

The former couple cuddled up on what seemed an oversized bed covered with white pillows in one of the photos. Lopez was smiling, wearing a blue dress and strappy silver heels.

There were other pictures as well, which captured J.Lo with her then-boyfriend Combs, alongside other celebrity guests.

Diddy has been accused of sexual abuse, coercion, and sex trafficking by multiple women and his infamous parties have come under special scrutiny after harrowing details have come to surface.

The star-studded parties are allegedly where these incidents took place. The rapper has pleaded not guilty, and is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

The arrest comes six months after his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided, with Homeland Security uncovering his “Freak Off” party supplies that included 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

Khloé Kardashian previously revealed that there were “butt naked” people at one of his parties, on a 2014 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

Lopez, who is currently dealing with her complicated divorce with Ben Affleck, has not yet addressed her former boyfriend’s ex’s lawsuits.